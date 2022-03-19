Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,166,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average is $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.