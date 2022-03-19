Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $561.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.39 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.97. The stock has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

