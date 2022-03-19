Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in FedEx by 95.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.91.

FedEx stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.80 and its 200 day moving average is $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

