Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.07 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

