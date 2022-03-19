Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

