Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,175 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

