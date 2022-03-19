Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after buying an additional 58,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after buying an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,757,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

