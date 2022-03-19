Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,615 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

