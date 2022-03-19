Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323,851 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.41. 1,781,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,360. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -27.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

