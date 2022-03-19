Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Lands’ End updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $681.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

