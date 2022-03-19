Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $54.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.40.

LW stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

