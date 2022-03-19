Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.830-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LAMR traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. 912,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,706. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average is $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,234,000 after buying an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,447,000 after buying an additional 341,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,985,000 after buying an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,689,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

