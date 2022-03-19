Kwmg LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $68.86.

