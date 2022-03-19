Kwmg LLC Sells 38,843 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,843 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $181.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.36 and a 200-day moving average of $161.40.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $1,193,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

