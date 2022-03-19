Kwmg LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,088,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $47.32 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

