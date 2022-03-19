Kwmg LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $62.44 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

