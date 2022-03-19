Kwmg LLC Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,554 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,043 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.75 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

