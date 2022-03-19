KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) dropped 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 11,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.

