Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.48

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $9.90. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 290,897 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $5,102,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $664,000.
About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
