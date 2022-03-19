Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $219.78 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.