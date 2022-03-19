Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $476,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $259.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $231.35 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

