Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 777 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $439.15 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.07 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

