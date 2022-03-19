Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,360 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.