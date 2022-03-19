Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $380.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

