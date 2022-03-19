Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

