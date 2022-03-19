Kinloch Capital LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

