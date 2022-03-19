Kinloch Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kinloch Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

