Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 55,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 431,210 shares.The stock last traded at $14.87 and had previously closed at $14.71.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $766.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.