KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.30.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

MT stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.