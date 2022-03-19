Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

