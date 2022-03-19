Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,687 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.91. 1,720,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,630. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

