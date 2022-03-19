Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.01. 4,110,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.