Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 16,314 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,026,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.21. The company had a trading volume of 317,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,989. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.91 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.56.
