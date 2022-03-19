Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $162.27. 1,770,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,285. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

