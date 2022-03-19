Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $36.94 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,357 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $36,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 977,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,982. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

