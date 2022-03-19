Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $31.35 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $8.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,247. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $322.39 and a one year high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

