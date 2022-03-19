Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Ball by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE BLL traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,842. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

