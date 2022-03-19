Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 51,669 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $89.60. 23,781,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,742. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

