Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 18,846 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $42,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter.

EFG traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. 814,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

