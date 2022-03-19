KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Head to Head Review

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for KemPharm and Cassava Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cassava Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

KemPharm currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.61%. Cassava Sciences has a consensus price target of $127.75, suggesting a potential upside of 226.89%. Given Cassava Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cassava Sciences is more favorable than KemPharm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KemPharm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KemPharm has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KemPharm and Cassava Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $13.29 million 14.09 -$12.76 million N/A N/A Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$32.38 million ($0.81) -48.25

KemPharm has higher revenue and earnings than Cassava Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and Cassava Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -37.66% 8.82% 6.54% Cassava Sciences N/A -12.00% -11.71%

Summary

KemPharm beats Cassava Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

