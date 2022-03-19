Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) PT Raised to C$6.75

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

About Karora Resources (Get Rating)

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

