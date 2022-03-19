Karora Resources Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karora Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday.
About Karora Resources (Get Rating)
Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
