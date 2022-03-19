KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KAR. Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,596,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 657,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.