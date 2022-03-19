Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Volume Hits $282,117.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $13.75 million and $282,117.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00046071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.06 or 0.06925554 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,827.00 or 1.00058395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,083,673 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

