Julie Lodge-Jarrett Sells 9,139 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DKS opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.