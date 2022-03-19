JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $30.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after buying an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after buying an additional 1,136,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 26.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,108,000 after buying an additional 2,605,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.