JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 830

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.23) to GBX 830 ($10.79) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAESY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.