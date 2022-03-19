JOYY Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 29,272 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,199% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,273 put options.

YY stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -170.59%.

YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in JOYY by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

