Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 17,688 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,688 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.10, for a total transaction of $4,724,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $282.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.32.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

