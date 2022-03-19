Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

